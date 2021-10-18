-
When Ronson Rowley was a teen, he said he used to sneak into a nightclub called the Ten Bar. “It was the only black gay club here in Indianapolis,” he...
-
More than a year after the first one was established, more than one thousand people are now enrolled in Indiana’s several county-run needle exchange…
-
The Indiana State Health Commissioner Friday declared a public health emergency for Wayne County, allowing the county to establish a syringe exchange…
-
It’s been a year since Governor Mike Pence declared a public health emergency in response to a historic HIV outbreak in Scott County, Indiana.The…
-
Across multiple age categories, the rate of HIV infection in Indiana has remained relatively stable for the last five years of data available. However, an…
-
The Indiana University School of Medicine received a grant Monday to study HIV patients’ access to testing and treatment in Austin, Indiana, where an…
-
The massive spending bill Congress passed last week includes money that could help Indiana communities who’ve adopted needle exchange programs.After…
-
The Indiana Department of Health says it’s in recovery mode when it comes to addressing the HIV outbreak in Scott County.Health officials talked about the…
-
Legislation inspired by Kokomo native Ryan White’s fight against HIV and AIDS discrimination recently marked its 25th anniversary. The Ryan White CARE Act…