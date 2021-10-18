Indiana school voucher program

-
New research from Indiana and Louisiana provides clarity in the voucher debate.
A group of Indiana University researchers has released a report comparing the mechanics of school voucher programs in a handful of states, including…
An education bill in the Indiana House would expand what parents can do with state-allocated school money.Right now, parents can use cash that would…
Private schools are experiencing a surge in enrollment, in large part due to the state’s expanding voucher program. When the program first passed in 2011,…
New research has added fuel to one of the most heated debates on Indiana’s education scene- the validity of the state’s voucher program.Indiana has one of…
As Indiana’s voucher program grows, fewer participating students are attending public school before switching to private school.That’s according to a…
Expansion of the state’s school voucher program is headed to Governor Mike Pence. The General Assembly passed the measure late Friday.The House originally…
The Indiana Senate Wednesday narrowly passed legislation expanding the state’s school voucher program. The bill passed 27 to 23, with ten Republicans…
Indiana students participating in the state’s voucher program can continue to attend private schools using taxpayer dollars after the state Supreme Court…
The Indiana Senate’s fiscal leader says legislation expanding the state’s school voucher system would approach what he calls a “cataclysmic change” to the…