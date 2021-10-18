-
The Bach Chorale Singers will be in performance twice this weekend: their "Let There Be Peace" concert takes place Saturday, December 12th at 7:30 p.m.…
-
WBAA’s Jan Simon talks with Kim Murray of Greater Lafayette Commerce about two events this weekend that will kick off the holiday season.
-
Jan Simon talks with Steve Koehler, Managing Director of Civic Theater of Greater Lafayette, who previews the upcoming season and offers a look at the…
-
Jan Simon talks with two guests from the West Lafayette Musicale about its 100-year history and ongoing mission to support young musicians.
-
Jan Simon talks with Larry Paarlberg, Executive Director of the General Lew Wallace Study and Museum about the author of Ben Hur, upcoming events, and the…
-
The 42nd Annual Round the Fountain Art Fair takes place Saturday, May 23rd from 9 am to 4:30 pm on Courthouse Square in downtown Lafayette. Keith Austin,…
-
The Bach Chorale Singers will present their 50th Anniversary Finale concert Saturday evening at 7:30 at St. Boniface Church in Downtown Lafayette. The…
-
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra performs Saturday evening at 7:30 at the Long Center. The program, “Noche Latina”, features pianist Greg Kostraba in…
-
Jan Simon talks with Flo Caddell (kuh-DELL), Executive Director of the Haan Mansion Museum and founding board member Ellie (ELL-ee) Haan (HAHN), about the…
-
Jan Simon talks with Lafayette Symphony Music Director Nick Palmer about this weekend's Keller Concert, featuring winners of the orchestra's 40th Annual…