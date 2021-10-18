John Knochel

-
Tippecanoe County Commissioners have given final approval to an ordinance that bans a new quarry if 100 residences are within a two-mile radius of the…
West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County have finalized plans to fund Amtrak’s Hoosier State Line for one year. The city will pay $16,667 a month and the…
The use of fireworks in the unincorporated parts of Tippecanoe County has been restricted.Last month, Commissioners voted to have the county guidelines…
Plans are being made for the reuse of the Tippecanoe County Landfill. The site closed down nearly 25 years ago, and clean-up work has removed the threat…