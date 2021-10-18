Keystone oil pipeline

-
Canada's environmental organizations are working hard to block a proposed oil pipeline to its west coast. But the country's conservative-led government is pointing to American support and accusing those groups of being lackeys of nefarious foreign interests.
As the deadline for a decision on a controversial oil pipeline approaches, lobbying is intensifying. The Keystone XL pipeline would transport oil from Canada's tar sands to the Gulf Coast. President Obama is caught in the middle of a jobs-vs.-environment debate.
Congress gave the White House a tight, 60-day deadline for approving or rejecting the controversial pipeline, which would carry oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. If the president rejects the project, he's likely to be assailed on his commitment to job creation. But approving it raises real legal concerns.