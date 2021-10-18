-
Less than half of the number of 18- and 19-year-olds are registered to vote in Indiana this year compared to 2016. That decline is the worst in the…
505 more Purdue students now have IDs that will let them vote in local elections thanks to the school’s so-called “fee vacation.”As of August, Purdue now…
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis has withdrawn from a debate with his mayoral opponent, Zach Baiel. The two were slated to make their case during a League…
The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette has announced a new campaign intending to make it easier for Purdue Students to vote. Their campaign…
The Tippecanoe County Election Board and Clerk Julie Roush have met stiff opposition upon beginning a conversation about whether Purdue University ID…
Despite some opposition from the head of the Tippecanoe County Election Board, voters will receive pamphlets this year reminding them of rules for…
The City of Crawfordsville, like many smaller Indiana municipalities, struggles to provide a comprehensive set of medical services. But anticipated…
As often happens on the last day of a legislative session, schedules change and rules are suspended, but the show must go on and deadlines must be met.…
One of the traits of many mayors that is spoken of frequently but embodied less often is leadership. It’s a subject we spend some time on with West…
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette and Purdue Student Government are using the occasion to…