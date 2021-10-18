-
It’s been about six months since the Trump administration declared a nation-wide public health emergency due to the opioid crisis, but many are wondering…
The overdose reversal drug naloxone is in high demand across Indiana. But the state is now seeing more mixes of opioids causing overdoses. That’s leading…
Police suspect three Vigo County deaths could be the result of laced heroin. Authorities now say officers need to carry more of the overdose intervention…
Attorney General Greg Zoeller Wednesday announced another round of grant funding to distribute the overdose intervention drug naloxone to first responders…
Bartholomew County school officials say a student overdosed on opioids Monday morning at Columbus East High School in an attempted suicide. A resource…
Update: Governor Mike Pence, on September 22nd, has directed the ISDH to move forward on the following initiative, which was introduced at the Governor's…
Half-a-dozen nurses from around the state attended a training event this week as part of Community Health Network’s efforts to increase awareness of and…
Thanks to new laws lifting restrictions on the availability of naloxone, the overdose-intervention drug is now easier to find than ever before. But the…
More than 500 pharmacies and treatment centers across the state can now distribute naloxone without a prescription under a new standing order from the…
Six conservation officers in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have started carrying the overdose-intervention drug naloxone.The move serves as…