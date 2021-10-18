-
As if there aren’t enough orange construction barrels on Indiana roads, drivers should brace for more.Repairing roads was the priority this year when…
An 11th-hour federal transportation bill the president signed last month adds $50 million in annual federal funds each year to Indiana’s transportation…
Greater Lafayette-area bicyclists are calling on local officials to make the roads safer for them.The issue of bikes and cars sharing the road has been at…
The director of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department says more than 80 miles of county roads are in need of repair.Opal Kuhl says in a normal year,…
Tippecanoe County is seeking federal assistance to pay for damage caused by heavy rains over the past month.County commissioners approved a declaration of…
The head of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department is reducing her request for additional money to address a backlog of road projects.Opal Kuhl says she…
The head of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department is hopeful some of the budget surplus from last year will be put towards roads.Opal Kuhl had asked…
Tippecanoe County began the year with roughly $7.5 million in uncommitted funds. That was more than expected when the budget was finalized last fall.Now,…
The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing a stretch of McCormick Road in Tippecanoe County permanently.A cul-de-sac will be built just north of…