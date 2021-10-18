opioid abuse

-
Different research groups from Purdue University are recommending contrasting action plans regarding opioid use. With one study attempting to treat opioid…
-
Indiana lawmakers are proposing a pilot program that looks to expand mental health treatment for opioid-addicted Hoosiers. But it’s unclear whether local…
-
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has been among the chorus of voices saying his city can’t, as the saying goes, “arrest its way out of a drug problem.”But…
-
Our guest on WBAA's Wake-Up Call is Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service Director Darrell Clase.We asked him for an update on the trends local emergency…
-
The Indiana Senate has sent a bill allowing counties to start their own syringe exchanges to the governor for his signature. Current law says programs…
-
A bill that would give counties the ability to set up needle exchanges without first getting state approval is one step closer to becoming law.A Senate…
-
Deaths from drug overdoses have continued to increase in Indiana, mirroring national trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
-
A governor-approved bill that would give Indiana counties and municipalities the ability to set up their own syringe exchanges passed its first hurtle,…
-
On his first day of office, Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order creating an Executive Director of Drug Prevention, Treatment and…
-
Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order creating a position within his office to oversee all state agencies involved with drug prevention and treatment…