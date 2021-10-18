-
The city of West Lafayette’s total property value has reached a new benchmark.In the 2018 budget ordinance, set to be discussed at Monday's city council…
Voter turnout has been slow, but steady for Tuesday’s ballot question on extending an extra property tax for the West Lafayette Community Schools.Sporting…
Many Tippecanoe County homeowners will likely see an increase when their property tax bills arrive next month.But County Auditor Bob Plantenga says some…
What happens when a mayor takes on one of the nation’s largest employers over a few hundred yards of road?That’s the situation Todd Barton finds himself…
Leaders of a small northern Indiana school district say the battle to fund their school system isn’t over.Argos Community School administrators say they…
Farmers may shake off a tax burden under a bill signed into law by Gov. Mike Pence – but the legislation may place another burden on local governments.The…
PROPERTY TAXES FOR FARMERSThe House and Senate Thursday passed a bill that addresses what supporters call rapidly increasing tax bills for farmers. The…
Hoosiers are benefiting from property tax caps, but the caps are hurting Indiana localities. That's according to a new study from the Indiana Fiscal…
Second-generation West Lafayette farmer Kevin Underwood has been collecting model tractors since grade school. But he can’t afford to replace the tractors…
Legislators are struggling to control rising property taxes on farmland. Farmland is taxed not on what it would be worth to someone else, but its…