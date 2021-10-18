-
Purdue University Athletics Department officials say it’s too soon to tell whether the school will adopt its own policy in the wake of NCAA officials…
Purdue Athletics Director Morgan Burke says he plans to retire in July 2017. Burke made the announcement Thursday during an annual alumni event in Naples,…
When the Big Ten Conference suggested limiting the participation of freshmen athletes, it was all but laughed at. But Purdue athletics director Morgan…
On this, a cold wintry day, it’s sometimes helpful to think warm thoughts -- unless the toasty item in question is the proverbial “hot seat” some sports…
There are many approaches to recruiting athletes to play Division I sports, but Purdue unwittingly tried a new one recently – send an athlete nothing at…
Purdue is changing administrators for employee health insurance. The Board of Trustees approved a three year, $4.95 million contract with Anthem. It takes…
Decorating storefront windows and flying the Purdue flag are two ways to support the Boilermaker football program. This year’s community spirit contest…
A former Purdue athlete and long-time athletics administrator has died.Roger Blalock passed away Monday at the age of 65.He recently retired as senior…