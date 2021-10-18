-
The Indiana State Department of Health is looking to broaden its scope when it comes to preventing sexual violence.The state has released an updated…
The issue of free speech on a college campus has already been tested at Purdue in 2016.From anti-abortion protestors using fiery rhetoric in an effort to…
Lafayette Police Thursday confirmed violent crime did, in fact, increase in the city in 2015.“Where we saw probably our biggest jump in 2015 was in…
Under current law, the statute of limitations to prosecute for rape is five years. Jenny Ewing, a former Indiana resident, says she was raped in 2005 but,…
The ranks of leadership among Republicans at the Indiana Statehouse changed dramatically Friday. Indiana State Treasurer Richard Mourdock announced his…