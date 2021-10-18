-
State revenues are still falling short of projections, three months into the fiscal year. Revenue numbers released Friday show Indiana earned nearly $26…
-
It’s fair to say Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes was a little taken aback this week when an auditor declared his city was on the course to a structural…
-
On this, a cold wintry day, it’s sometimes helpful to think warm thoughts -- unless the toasty item in question is the proverbial “hot seat” some sports…
-
Tippecanoe County is again facing potential cutbacks.Auditor Jennifer Weston is projecting 2013 revenue of just over $38-million, but believes that will…
-
Tax revenue last month in Indiana is less than what was projected in December, but better than a year ago.The state brought in $719-million in February…