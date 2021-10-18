Roads and Transportation

-
A debate over a specific way to generate transportation funding dollars resurfaced during the third meeting of the state roads task on Thursday.The…
House Speaker Brian Bosma Wednesday began to reveal the details of his caucus’ comprehensive road funding plan, a proposal that includes tax increases.The…
Communities across Indiana would receive more than $400 million for road and bridge projects under a plan unveiled Thursday by State Senator Brandt…
Republican legislative leaders won't rule out tax increases as a potential solutions for Indiana's road funding issues. House Speaker Brian Bosma says the…
Governor Mike Pence unveiled a road funding proposal Tuesday that would spend one billion dollars over the next four years to preserve existing roads and…
A key legislator says a review of whether INDOT contractors have been using substandard asphalt could complicate efforts to increase highway funding.INDOT…