Ryan O'Gara

-
West Lafayette developers are making progress on plans for Chauncey Hill Mall development. As new construction begins, local officials are going over…
-
The future of the New Chauncey Neighborhood Plan remains in limbo. It failed to get a majority vote for or against it from the Tippecanoe County Area Plan…
-
A plan to build a 178 lot duplex development just outside of West Lafayette is not getting the backing of the Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission.Members…
-
Owners of a property along Northwestern Avenue are revamping plans for a development there.Stadium Capital LLC wants to construct an apartment complex…
-
The developer of a mixed-use project on Northwestern Avenue has submitted new plans for that location.Marc Muinzer previously proposed developments known…
-
Area Plan Commission members voted in support of two rezoning requests for developments in Greater Lafayette.The first will allow Alcoa to expand…
-
Tippecanoe County Officials are supporting a proposal from Faith Ministries to develop a vacant lot in West Lafayette.The Area Plan Commission voted last…