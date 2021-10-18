school resource officer

-
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Bob Goldsmith says his plan for school safety, if he’s elected in November, is to keep doing what the county is…
Despite Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes’ recent statement suggesting metal detectors would be installed at Frankfort Community Schools, city officials say…
Indiana schools are sharing $9 million in Secured School Safety grants. Those come from a program with dedicated state funds that provides matching grants…
Changes to a school safety bill made in a House committee will allow Indiana public schools to opt-out of a requirement that each facility employ armed…
A new proposal from Attorney General Greg Zoeller and a GOP state senator would help Indiana schools put more police officers in their buildings. School…