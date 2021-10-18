-
All of the talk about a possible trade war with China has a lot of Hoosiers worried – especially farmers.China implemented tariffs this week on more than…
Last week’s heavy rainfall has added more delays to Indiana’s corn harvest.As of this week, 70-percent of the state’s corn has been harvested – that’s…
Indiana farmers aren't harvesting quite as much corn as expected this year — but they should still have record yields for soybeans. As of this month, the…
A major soybean distributor will spend more than $30 million to expand its operations on the Ohio River. Consolidated Grain & Barge, or CGB, is aiming to…
Harvest season is beginning for corn and soybeans in Indiana. The latest USDA numbers say 74 percent of Indiana corn is mature, and 15 percent has been…
Purdue University cut the ribbon Monday on a $15 million plant research center that's the first of its kind in North America.Researchers at the new…
Things are looking up for the quality of this year's corn and soybeans in Indiana and around the Midwest. That's according to the latest numbers from the…
More wet weather didn't help Indiana farmers make up for lost time in planting corn last week -- and they weren't able to supplement with soybeans,…
Indiana’s farmers are expected to produce significantly less corn this year while soybeans didn’t take as bad a hit after flooding that devastated parts…
This summer is shaping up to be one of the wettest on record in Indiana.And that means many farmers across the state are being flooded with problems.A…