A group of Senate lawmakers aim to end straight ticket voting in Indiana, after failing to advance the issue last year. While the arguments around the…
Legislation to eliminate Indiana’s straight ticket voting system – or even to study its elimination – failed to clear the General Assembly this session.…
Now that a controversial bill that would have eliminated straight-ticket voting in Indiana is dead for this session, its authors are trying to find a…
A bill to do away with straight-ticket voting has stalled in the Senate.The Senate Elections Committee voted Monday to send the issue to a study committee…