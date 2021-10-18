-
A day after President Biden said he would prioritize teachers and school staff as part of the ongoing vaccine rollout, a Meijer in West Lafayette opened…
One of the only options for Indiana educators who otherwise aren't eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been shut down as the state enforces…
After a number of high profile teacher sexual misconduct cases and a low ranking on a national “teacher conduct” scorecard -- state lawmakers formed a…
The number of English learner students in Indiana is increasing, but the number of number of certified English language instructors is not.Indiana Public…
A group of private universities is making some graduate level classes free for high school teachers that teach dual credit science, technology,…
POLICE BODY CAMERASLegislation headed to the governor will give the public and the press more access to police body camera videos than they’ve ever had. A…
The Senate passed two education bills Tuesday- one that address teacher mentoring programs and another that addresses the future of ISTEP. Here’s what the…
Groups which often disagree on education are uniting behind a proposed scholarship to coax more top students into teaching careers.House Republicans have…
When most of us start a new job, we don’t typically buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of office supplies for our colleagues and ourselves. In fact, most of…
Think about the teachers you had as a kid. How many of them had been teaching for more than 10 years, 20 years, even 30 years? Quite a few probably,…