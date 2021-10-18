-
Several theater performances take place every year at Wabash College. The African Company Presents Richard III is the next play. It concerns "a true…
-
A William Shakespeare early comedy, The Two Gentlemen of Verona raises questions about the loyalty between two friends who are smitten with the same young…
-
Chancel Players present Pilgrim’s Progress in October. For over 40 years, Chancel Players of Lafayette have produced thought provoking plays with moral…
-
Established in 1931, Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette is proud to be one of the oldest continuously active theatre organizations in the state. Civic…
-
Purdue Theater features “The Sins of Sor Juana,” written by Karen Zacarias and directed by Kristine Holtvedt. The play is about the imagined life of the…