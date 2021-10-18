-
Union leaders are shifting their focus to the election in the continuing fallout from Carrier's decision to move 1,400 jobs from Indiana to Mexico.They…
-
A Purdue University economist says he doesn’t think Indiana will feel much of an impact after voters in the United Kingdom elected to leave the European…
-
Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) says the Export-Import Bank, which provides financing to help companies ship products overseas, is critical to the health of…
-
Three weeks after the Senate fought its way to approval of fast-track trade authority, the bill is in an even tougher battle in the House.The House could…
-
Indiana Senator Dan Coats predicts the Senate will approve fast-track trade authority this week for a Pacific Rim trade deal, but says getting there may…