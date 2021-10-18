-
Republican lawmakers want to require an extra check of a voter’s identification on absentee ballot applications. Supporters say it’s about election…
Indiana ranks among the worst states in the country for voter turnout. And improving that is the goal of a new, nonpartisan organization: HOPE – Hoosiers…
Today is the last day for Hoosiers to register to vote for the 2020 general election.Hoosiers can register in-person at their county election…
Hoosiers have one week left to register to vote for the 2020 general election.The deadline to register for this fall’s election is Monday, Oct. 5. If you…
Indiana residents must be registered to vote 29 days before each election. What do you need on Election Day? What do you need to register to vote? Can you…
Less than half of the number of 18- and 19-year-olds are registered to vote in Indiana this year compared to 2016. That decline is the worst in the…
Hoosiers have about one month left to register to vote for the 2020 general election. Indiana law cuts off voter registration 29 days before an election.…
Hoosiers have one week left to register to vote for Indiana’s 2020 primary election.When Indiana moved its primary back to June 2 (from May 5) due to the…
An Indiana University law professor says state officials’ handling of a possible voter fraud investigation threatens the legitimacy of the election. An…