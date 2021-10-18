-
Schools in Tippecanoe County are changing masking protocols for the upcoming school year following the release of new guidance from the CDC and a spike in…
-
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation will continue to collect an extra property tax thanks to the overwhelming majority of voters who cast…
-
Voter turnout has been slow, but steady for Tuesday’s ballot question on extending an extra property tax for the West Lafayette Community Schools.Sporting…
-
The first new school construction in the West Lafayette School Corporation in more than 50 years began in earnest Monday—an intermediate school at the…
-
Students in the West Lafayette Community School Corporation earned a 91.1% passing rate on both portions of this year’s ISTEP exam. That’s third best in…
-
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation is preparing its budget for next year.Board members heard from the administration about the outlook for…
-
West Lafayette school officials are putting an increased emphasis on student safety. A renovation project is being considered for the entryway and office…
-
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation has a committee in place for its facilities strategic planning process.Superintendent Rocky Killion says…
-
Many school principals were worried they would not have time to assess all their teachers under the new state-mandated evaluations. This concern was a…
-
A group of Cumberland Elementary students will get some additional reading help this summer. The school will offer a six week literacy course for those…