Last year, Crawfordsville’s Human Rights Commission changed city ordinances to ensure they could not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or…
Two of our regular guests on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor have been outspoken about the fact they think railroad companies have too much power and their cities…
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton is focusing a lot these days on fostering cooperation.He’s hosted the first of what he hopes will be a series of meetings…
Two of the three Clinton County Commissioners who will consider the future of the county’s wind energy ordinance Thursday won’t be in office to see it…
The city of Frankfort long ago identified State Road 28 as an area of concern.The state department of transportation gave the road a topcoat of asphalt…
Indiana ranks 12th in the nation for the number of wind turbines, and wind energy production is projected to grow.But Clinton County -- which had one of…
Indianapolis Power and Light has broken ground on what it says will be one of the largest energy-storage facilities in the Midwest. IPL will use…
High overhead CityBus’s Lafayette headquarters tower three wind turbines, which whir almost melodically on this blustery winter day.They’re the most…
Ivy Tech-Lafayette is celebrating the life of one of its instructors who died on the job.Energy technology program chair Craig Porter suffered a fatal…
A wind energy company is looking at property in the Tippecanoe School Corporation to put up a wind turbine.Performance Services is asking the district…