Climate change reporters share the challenges of covering Argentina, South Africa, the Philippines

Journalists around the world continue to face challenges translating the science and urgency of climate change.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young convenes a roundtable of reporters from Argentina, South Africa and the Philippines to hear about the stories top of mind on their beats — from sea level rise to drought — as world leaders meet for COP26 in Glasgow.

The panel includes Marina Aizen, a freelance environmental journalist from Buenos Aires and co-founder of Periodistas por el Planeta (or Journalists for the Planet), Tunicia Phillips in Johannesburg, an economic justice reporting fellow with The Mail and Guardian, and Jhesset Enano in Manila, an independent journalist who was previously the environment reporter for The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

