Support WBAA
Your donations power WBAA, NPR and PBS, making it possible for us to share trusted journalism, inspiring stories and lifelong learning — to you and all your neighbors.
WBAA is 100% community funded. Without members like you, we simply couldn't continue to provide the highest caliber news, performance, educational and children's programming that you expect.
Membership & Programming Inquiries:
membership@wfyi.org
(317) 715-2009
WFYI Public Media
Attn: WBAA Membership
1630 North Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202