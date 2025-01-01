WBAA Membership FAQs

Do you have a question about your membership, programming, local news coverage, or anything else WFYI/WBAA related? Read some answers to our more frequently asked questions below. If you can't find what you need you can call 317-715-2009 or email membership@wfyi.org . We're happy to help!

Q: What is the minimum donation amount to receive the print version of the WFYI Insiders’ Magazine?

A: Members are eligible to receive mailed copies of the monthly WFYI Insiders’ Magazine with an annual gift of $60 or more. To request the benefit, please contact WFYI’s Member Services Team via email: membership@wfyi.org or by calling 317-715-2009. (Members also have the option of receiving the magazine in digital format)

Q: When will I get my Insiders’ Magazine?

A: The WFYI team strives to send out the Insiders' Magazine as early in the month as possible to allow sufficient time printing, shipping, and delivery.

Q: How much is a Family Membership?

A: You are eligible to join WFYI’s Family Membership group with an annual gift of $60 or more. Benefits include a digital subscription to the WFYI Insiders’ Magazine and the monthly Family Members e-newsletter with programming and activity recommendations, educational resources, invites to family events and more. Check out WFYI’s Family Membership page for more information.

Q: I want to make a gift to support WBAA. How do I accomplish this?

A: The easiest way to make a gift to WBAA is to go online to wbaa.org/give or call 1-800-233-0020. If your preference is to give via mail, please note that pledge bills are mailed within a week of your request. Please contact membership@wfyi.org or call 317-715-2009.

Q: What address should I use to send a gift to WBAA?

WFYI Public Media

Attn: WBAA Membership

1630 North Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Q: How much is a British Telly Club membership?

A: Donors of $180 and above can gain access to the British Telly Club. The membership includes the WFYI Insiders’ Magazine (in your choice of print or digital format), the monthly British Telly Club Post which includes program recommendations, exclusive information about upcoming shows from across the pond and invites to British Telly Club events. Check out WFYI’s British Telly Club page for more information.

Q: When will I receive my thank you gift?

A: We always strive to deliver our members' thank you gifts as quickly as possible; however, it is possible that some items could take up to 6-8 weeks (after your pledge payment has been received) to reach you. Factors affecting the delivery wait time include the popularity of the item nationwide, the location and vendor where the item originates, and whether the item is being offered for the first time to public media audiences. Your contribution acknowledgement letter will include the date we processed your gift, and you can look for item(s) to arrive up to eight weeks after that date. If we encounter an unforeseen delay, we will email you with additional information when it becomes available. We understand this is not the schedule we've all become used to when we "order" or "purchase" items from traditional online retailers, and we appreciate your understanding and patience. And, in some instances, you will receive your requested items much sooner!

Q: How do I request a pledge bill to make, increase, or renew my gift to WFYI/WBAA? When should I get it?

A: The easiest way to make a gift to WFYI is to go online, to wfyi.org/give, to wbaa.org/give or call 1-800-233-0020. If your preference is to give via mail, please note that pledge bills are mailed within a week of your request. Please contact membership@wfyi.org or call 317-715-2009.

Q: I just renewed my membership. Why did I get another renewal notice?

A: Since our mailings are prepared before their send date, your incoming donation crossed in the mail with the renewal notice you recently received. You can disregard the notice, or ask us to confirm this.

Q: How do I obtain a refund from WFYI/WBAA?

Please note, refunds are not automatically issued. Requests are considered on a case-by-case basis. If you made an error while making your donation to WFYI Public Media, we will consider your request for a refund within 90 days (about 3 months) of your donation.

To request a refund, contact WFYI’s Member Services Team at 317-715-2009 or email us at membership@wfyi.org.

Refunds are issued using the original method of payment. For example, if you made your donation by credit card, your refund will be credited to that same credit card. Refunds can take up to four weeks to process from the date of notification.

WFYI Sustaining Members - Cancellation/Refund Policy

You can cancel/pause your monthly donations by contacting WFYI’s Member Services Team at 317-715-2009 or email us at membership@wfyi.org.

Q: I want to make a pledge outside of WFYI’s business hours. How can I make sure my pledge is registered?

A: The easiest way to make a gift anytime, is by visiting us at wfyi.org/give or call 1-800-233-0020. These giving methods are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the representatives there will be happy to assist you.

WFYI General Information

Q: I have a question about my membership. Who can I talk to?

A: Check out our Membership FAQs, and if you cannot find what you are looking for, contact us at membership@wfyi.org or by calling 317-715-2009. Thank you for your support!

Q: Is WFYI Public Media a 501(c)3 non-profit organization?

A: Yes. Your donation to WFYI Public Media is tax-deductible (excluding the Fair Market Value of a thank you gift if you selected one). This means that many companies will match your gift!

Q: Will you show a specific program or show that I have heard about?

A: WFYI strives to deliver a wide variety of television and radio programs of interest to our diverse audience. We wish we could carry every program that is available, but we are limited by our schedule, broadcast/streaming rights, and our distributors’ program catalogue. If you wish to inquire about a specific program, we can check to see if it is scheduled.

Q: Will you repeat a program that I recently saw?

A: WFYI often repeats PBS’ signature programs such as Masterpiece, NOVA, FRONTLINE, and Nature. These encores often occur during the overnight hours following the premiere. And some shows are repeated on WFYI 3. The best way to check is to go to the online schedule on our website, www.wfyi.org.

Q: Will you re-air a show/program that you aired some time ago?

A: TV stations usually obtain permission to broadcast shows for certain time periods. These are called broadcast rights. Many times, these older television programs are no longer available for us to air. To check on a specific program, contact WFYI’s Audience Services Team via email: viewers@wfyi.org or by calling: (317)-715-2090.

Q: How do I contact the host of a program you aired?

A: If the program was national, you will need to go directly to the program’s website and send an email to the “Contact” link there. If the program is locally produced by WFYI, we can forward your email directly to the host for a response. Visit our Contact Us page for more information.

Q: Why is the program I am interested in no longer shown on Create?

A: Create TV is nationally distributed to PBS member stations around the country. The programming service will frequently rotate its “how-to” offerings based on the availability of new seasons of shows. To ask them a question about a program you can contact them directly at createtv.com.

Q: How can I submit information about an event to the WFYI Community Events Calendar or to be read on the air?

A: Currently, WFYI only publicizes events and activities sponsored by the station, our community partners, or corporate sponsors. If your company or organization is interested in learning about WFYI’s many sponsorship opportunities, please call 317-614-0468.