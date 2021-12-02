PPE music gear turns the music back on for one upstate NY school band

Enrollment in school extracurricular activities is slowly returning to many school districts, including in one upstate New York school, where the band is almost back to normal.

That’s thanks to a shipment of personal protective equipment designed for instruments and players.

Amy Feiereisel of North Country Public Radio paid a visit to Canton Central School’s band room to hear students practicing.

