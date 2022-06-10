The theme to 'Jurassic Park' hasn't aged a day

You know it. Everybody does.

In 1993, composer John Williams' theme for Jurassic Park defied traditional monster-movie musical tropes – instead of horror, Williams wrote a hymn for Steven Spielberg's summer movie smash. And, true to form for Williams, its grand melody has been unforgettable ever since.

The score has been covered, parodied and used as the theme to more than a few weddings. In an interview with NPR Jeff Goldblum, who played chaotician Ian Malcolm in the original film, remembers a lyrical treatment he stumbled upon online:

"In Jurassic Park / scary in the dark / I'm so scared that I'll / Be eaten..."

To hear this story, use the audio player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.