Indiana Democrats identify statewide slate of candidates for 2022

Indiana Democrats have identified their slate of candidates for statewide elections this year. The state party will officially nominate those candidates Saturday.

There are four statewide offices on the ballot this fall – U.S. senator, state treasurer, state auditor and secretary of state. Candidates for those last three positions aren’t chosen by voters in a primary. Instead, delegates at state party conventions choose the nominees.

Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan will be Democrats’ state treasurer candidate. In her second term in office, McClellan also serves as vice president of the Indiana County Treasurers' Association.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

ZeNai Brooks is a certified public accountant and controller for Cummins, one of Indiana’s largest companies. She’s running for state auditor.

And Destiny Wells, candidate for Secretary of State, is a former deputy attorney general and military veteran.

It’s been more than three decades since a Democrat has won an election for any of those offices.

The Democrats' candidate for U.S. Senate is Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott, who went unopposed in the May primary election. He'll face off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), who was also unopposed in the primary.

There are multiple Republican candidates for both state treasurer and secretary of state.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.