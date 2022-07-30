© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Senate easily approves its version of inflation relief

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 30, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT
Indiana Democratic Senator Greg Taylor speaks into a microphone while standing on the floor of the Indiana Senate chamber. Over Taylor's shoulder is a member of the Senate staff. Taylor is Black, bald, wears glasses and has a goatee. He's wearing a dark gray suit, blue shirt and a patterned, gray, black and blue tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) speaks about an inflation relief bill on the floor of the Indiana Senate on July 30, 2022. He said lawmakers should send money directly to Hoosiers.

The Indiana Senate approved its version of inflation relief Saturday, setting up a showdown with the House over what the final package will look like.

The House plan is simple: send $225 checks to Hoosiers.

But Senate Republicans say that process is cumbersome and could add to inflation. Instead, Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) said they want to suspend the state sales tax on utility bills – electricity, water, gas, internet and phone – for six months. They estimate it will save the average household $120 over that time.

“This is the most efficient way to go about refunding some of the dollars back to the taxpayer,” Holdman said.

READ MORE: House lawmakers send inflation relief, family financial supports bill to Senate

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Democrats like Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) proposed a plan – which was rejected by Senate Republicans Friday – that is similar to the House’s proposal.

“Our plan didn’t cost the state any more money than your plan and it put more money in the taxpayers’ pockets than what yours does,” Taylor said.

The Senate Republican plan, SB 3 (ss), also temporarily limits state taxes on gasoline and spends hundreds of millions of dollars to pay down state pension debt.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags

Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
See stories by Brandon Smith