Abortion stays legal in Indiana through end of 2022; state Supreme Court to hear challenge to ban

Abortion will remain legal in Indiana through at least the end of the year.

That comes with the latest step in a lawsuit challenging the state’s near-total abortion ban – a suit now headed for the state’s highest court.

The ban, SEA 1(ss), only allows abortion if the pregnant person’s life or serious physical health is at risk, in some cases of lethal fetal anomalies and in some cases of rape or incest.

An Owen County judge ruled last month that the ban likely violates the Indiana Constitution and ordered the state not to enforce it.

READ MORE: Indiana's near-total abortion ban temporarily halted by local judge

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Attorney General Todd Rokita appealed that decision and asked the Indiana Supreme Court to bypass the Court of Appeals and take the case directly.

The state Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to do so, setting a hearing for Jan. 12. In the meantime, the court rejected Rokita’s request to reinstate the ban while the appeal is ongoing.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.