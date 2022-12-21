Hoosier Lottery officials not lobbying lawmakers to expand online

Indiana lawmakers are expected to seriously debate legalizing online gambling in the 2023 session. And online lottery will likely be part of that discussion.

But the Hoosier Lottery is not actively pushing legislators to make that change.

The lottery was well into plans to offer games online earlier this year. And they informed legislative leaders of those plans.

But after that became public, other lawmakers raised concerns. And ultimately, the General Assembly passed a bill to require legislative approval before the lottery can expand online.

Lottery officials continue to express desire to expand online. But Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery executive director, said they’re not going to legislators to make that pitch.

“So, at this point, we are simply available to them, as we’ve always been, to answer any questions they might have or any guidance they might need,” Taylor said.

Taylor said getting online lottery up and running would take a while, if the legislature approves it.

