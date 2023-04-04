© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD1 and HD2 sub-channels on 101.3 FM are experiencing frequent outages. All online streams are still available, and the analog feed of 101.3 FM is unaffected. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.

In Chicago's mayoral election, voters choose between a progressive and a moderate

By Mariah Woelfel
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT

Voters on Tuesday are choosing a new mayor. The race is a referendum on the Democratic Party's direction in a deeply blue city.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR
Mariah Woelfel
Mariah Woelfel is WBEZ’s morning news producer--up before the sun to produce newscasts for the local broadcast of NPR’s Morning Edition. Prior to WBEZ, Mariah worked as a reporter, producer and All Things Considered host during her time as a fellow at WVIK, an NPR member station in western Illinois. She got her start in radio interning on WBEZ’s news desk during graduate school.
See stories by Mariah Woelfel