Teamster UPS workers overwhelmingly vote to approve contract

IPB News | By Adam Yahya Rayes
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
A person in a brown uniform, made up of a short sleeve button-up shirt and shorts, stands next to the cab of a semi-truck. The cab is also brown and bears the UPS logo on a side door, which partly blocked by the person standing next to the cab. Another person is partly visible in the cab's dark interior. The rest of the truck is out of frame. Semi-truck trailers are visibly lined up along a wall behind the cab.
Adam Yahya Rayes
/
IPB News
This approval ends the threat of an economy-devastating strike and sets the five-year contract in place.

Union UPS workers overwhelmingly voted to approve the latest contract negotiated by the Teamsters union. Nationally, 86.4 percent of workers voted in favor of the contract, according to the union's announcement Tuesday.

Local and national union leaders strongly advocated in favor of the contract, calling it a "historic" win that guarantees wage increases and air conditioning in new delivery vehicles, prohibits forced overtime on days off, and more.

This approval ends the threat of an economy-devastating strike and sets the five-year contract in place once all local supplemental agreements are approved. Indiana workers voted on several area-specific additions to the contract, all of which were approved. Only one supplement in Florida remains unapproved, according to the union.

Only about 13 percent of workers didn't vote in favor of the contract, despite workers in Indiana and nationally taking issue with the contract’s part-time pay provision. It sets the minimum pay for part-timers at $21 an hour. While that is a meaningful increase, some workers say it falls short of expectations set by national leaders. That contingent pushed for a minimum part-time hourly wage of $25.

Adam is our labor and employment reporter. Contact him at arayes@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @arayesIPB.

Adam Yahya Rayes
Adam is Indiana Public Broadcasting's labor and employment reporter. He was born and raised in southeast Michigan, where he got his first job as a sandwich artist at Subway in high school. After graduating from Western Michigan University in 2019, he joined Michigan Radio's Stateside show as a production assistant. He then became the rural and small communities reporter at KUNC in Northern Colorado.
