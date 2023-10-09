Republican Greg Goode caucused in to Indiana Senate to replace Jon Ford

A private Republican caucus chose Greg Goode this weekend to become Indiana’s newest state senator.

Goode replaces Sen. Jon Ford, who announced his resignation last month.

Goode is the state director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.). He previously worked for more than a decade as the chief lobbyist for Indiana State University.

Goode was endorsed for the seat by the man he will replace, Jon Ford. And in his remarks to the GOP precinct caucus that selected him, Goode said he wants to continue the work Ford did at the Statehouse.

“Backing our men and women in uniform. Having balance with regard to property taxes,” Goode said. “The Second Amendment and personal safety. Economic prosperity, housing and workforce development.”

In his brief remarks, Goode also baselessly accused President Joe Biden and members of his administration of trying to bring the United States “to its knees.”

More than one out of every five current members of the Indiana General Assembly first joined the legislature via private caucuses, rather than general elections in their districts.

