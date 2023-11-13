Bob Cherry latest House Republican to announce retirement in 2024

Another longtime Indiana state lawmaker will end their legislative career next year.

Rep. Bob Cherry (R-Greenfield) announced he won’t run for reelection in 2024.

The Greenfield Republican has served in the state House since 1998. And after 13 terms in office, Cherry said he’s ready to retire, “grateful to have been part of Indiana’s success story.”

Cherry has long served on the House Ways and Means Committee, including as its vice chair, helping craft state budgets and urging support for public pension retirees. He’s also been one of the legislature’s biggest champions of the Indiana State Fair, serving for years on the State Fair Commission — a role he plans to continue after he leaves the General Assembly.

In a statement, the 76-year-old said “it’s also been incredibly rewarding to help mentor new lawmakers.”

Cherry is the fourth lawmaker to announce their retirement next year. The average per cycle over the last decade is 11.

