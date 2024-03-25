Boeing CEO to step down

After a tumultuous year for airline giant Boeing, the company’s CEO Dave Calhoun has announced he will step down later this year.

The company has been plagued by production and quality control issues — most famously a side panel of an Alaska Air 737 Max 9 which blew out mid-flight at the start of the year. The FAA has also started paying closer attention the company due to the slew of problems.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong for more.

