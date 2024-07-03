The WBAA live streams are currently offline due to a power outage at our studio. We are actively working to resolve the issue and expect to be back online very soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Love songs are changing. What today's love songs say about us
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.