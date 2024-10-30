We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 is off the air. We anticipate restoration of the WBAA Jazz HD2 broadcast by as soon at Tue, Feb 4. Thank you for your patience.
This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can also listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you again for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.
Spain flooding: Photos show the devastation in Valencia
The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning after flash flooding in the eastern part of the country has left at least 158 people dead.
Officials say torrential rains that started Tuesday and continued into Wednesday submerged villages, cut off roads and caused problems with the telecommunications. There are reports of flooding in southern and eastern Spain.