Sunday Puzzle: Compound word sets

On-air challenge: You'll get three words starting with the letters C, P, and R (as in the life-saving technique). For each set, give a fourth word that can follow to complete compound words or familiar two-word phrases.

Example: Chain, Priority, Registered --> MAIL (chain mail, priority mail, registered mail)

1. Cable Patrol Race

2. Cash Piano Roll

3. Cannon Paint Racquet

4. Changing Powder Rest

5. Card Periodic Round

6. Coast Prison Rear

7. Cashier's Pay Reality

Last week's challenge: It comes from Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Name a famous sports figure of the past. Change the third and fourth letters of the first name to a D, and you'll have the nickname of another famous American of the past. Who are these two people?

Challenge answer: Larry Bird --> Lady Bird (Johnson)

Winner: Seth Bowling of Long Beach, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Chad Graham of Philadelphia. Think of two classic music artists with multiple top 40 hits. Their first names are near-synonyms. And their last names are both game pieces. Who are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

