Indiana consolidates K-12 and higher education under one chief

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will soon take on a new responsibility: overseeing the state’s colleges and universities.

Jenner has led K-12 schools in Indiana for nearly five years, and she’s not leaving that role. Instead, her appointment as Indiana’s Commissioner for Higher Education is a move by Gov. Mike Braun to consolidate control of the state’s elementary, secondary and higher education systems within a single person.

Jenner will replace Commissioner Chris Lowery, who was appointed in 2022 and announced plans to step down last month.

In a statement announcing Jenner’s nomination, Braun described the selection as part of his push for “a new vertical structure across state government to streamline operations, increase accountability and transparency, and improve customer service.”

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education unanimously approved Jenner’s appointment at a Friday meeting. Jenner is expected to take on the role Oct. 11. The 14-member commission is composed entirely of members appointed by the governor.

“There's so much interaction already between K-12 and higher ed,” said Dan Peterson, chair of the commission. “This move, which helps bring the education vertical as close together as possible, makes a ton of sense.”

Jenner said she plans to build on the state’s redesign of high school diplomas and push for young people to have expanded opportunities to earn college credit and career credentials while in high school.

“It really changes the game for our people because they don't have to just wait until after high school to get started,” Jenner said. “We can start to ensure we're targeting and working with students as early as possible to make that connection.”

Jenner is paid $275,000 per year, according to the state transparency portal. She will not receive additional compensation for taking on the new role, according to Courtney Bearsch, chief communications officer for the office of the Secretary of Education.

“At the local level, the lines are becoming increasingly blurred between K-12, higher education, and the workforce, recognizing that the greatest impact for students occurs when we work together to ensure a seamless pathway from K-12 to what’s next,” Bearsch wrote in an email.

Jenner currently oversees eight agencies, including the Commission for Higher Education, Bearsch said.

