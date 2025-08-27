© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

How one Ohio business is weathering shifting tariff winds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

EarthQuaker Devices, based in Akron, Ohio, makes guitar pedals for musicians who want to create distortion effects in both live and recorded performances. It is among the world’s best-known pedal manufacturers.

But the ever-changing tariff policies are making it difficult to manufacture the company’s products and plan for the future.

J. Nungesser of Ideastream Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom