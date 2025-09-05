© 2025 WBAA
As tower maintenance and upgrade work continues, WBAA-FM 101.3 & 105.9 are planned to be off the air intermittently Fri and Sat, Sept 5 and 6. The maintenance project is almost complete, but there are still to be determined off air times needed for WBAA AM in the coming weeks.

You can still listen to WBAA News at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:12 AM EDT

RFK Jr. grilled on vaccines during Senate hearing, European coalition announces plan for security guarantees in Ukraine once war ends, D.C.'s attorney general sues to end National Guard deployment.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
