As tower maintenance and upgrade work continues, WBAA-FM 101.3 & 105.9 are planned to be off the air intermittently Fri and Sat, Sept 5 and 6. The maintenance project is almost complete, but there are still to be determined off air times needed for WBAA AM in the coming weeks.
You can still listen to WBAA News at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.
LA's booming gothicumbia scene mixes goth counterculture and traditional cumbia music
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.