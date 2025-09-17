Pomp and protests for Trump's unprecedented second U.K. state visit

Updated September 17, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT

WINDSOR, England / LONDON – President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the royal family at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for a state visit the British government is using to bolster the trade and security relationship between the two countries.

Prince William and Princess Catherine greeted the president and first lady, joining them on a procession around the Windsor Castle grounds featuring dozens of horses and gilded carriages. Trump and King Charles then inspected the guard of honor.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III and President Trump in the Irish State Coach at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England.

The spectacle comes ahead of a day to be spent handling policy matters, but the two parts of the trip go hand in hand as the British government leverages Trump's admiration for the monarchy as it tries to influence him on policy around topics including trade and Ukraine.

Trump has long been fascinated by the royal family, telling interviewers over the years how his mother loved Queen Elizabeth .

Earlier this year, when Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, he called King Charles "a great guy — a great person" and said he looked forward to the state visit. "I hate to say, but nobody does it like you people in terms of the pomp and ceremony," Trump said.

The king gave Trump the Union flag that flew above Buckingham Palace on the day of Trump's second inauguration. Trump gave the king a replica of a President Eisenhower sword, harkening to the U.S.-U.K. partnership during World War II.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe King Charles III and President Trump inspect the Guard of Honor during the state visit at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025.

The royals toured the Trumps through a special display of historical items from the Royal Collection, including a 1774 letter from King George III about the rebellion in the American colonies, and an 1862 letter from President Abraham Lincoln to Queen Victoria after the death of her husband, Prince Albert.

On Thursday, Trump is slated to head to Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, to meet with Starmer. They are expected to sign what the countries are calling a Tech Prosperity Deal. The U.K. government announced that several U.S.-based tech companies, including NVIDIA, Microsoft and Google, will be investing more than $40 billion in the U.K.

The leaders are expected to talk about Russia-Ukraine policy . There has been no movement on a peace deal since Starmer and other European leaders visited the White House earlier this year to pressure Trump to assist Ukraine more. In recent days, Trump has said that it's up to NATO allies to first stop buying Russian oil.

Aaron Chown / AP/Pool PA / AP/Pool PA Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

Not everyone is giving Trump a warm welcome. Protests began even before Trump arrived in the U.K. and polls show more than 60% of Britons have an unfavorable view of Trump.

Earlier this week, on the lawn outside Windsor Castle, protesters unfurled a giant photo of Trump and the late Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and sex offender. Four people were arrested after videos of Trump and Epstein were projected onto the outer walls of Windsor Castle. Demonstrators were also expected to march in Windsor and London.

Lauren Frayer / NPR / NPR Lynn Iliffe drove to Windsor from the English Midlands to protest President Trump's visit. "I just feel really angry about so many of the things he does," she told NPR.

Lynn Iliffe, a retired National Health Service worker, drove to Windsor from the English Midlands with a big protest sign in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

"I've never been to a demonstration in my life before, but I felt so strongly that I felt I needed to come down and show my dislike for Mr. Trump," Iliffe told NPR, describing how she felt during Trump's contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office earlier this year.

"I just feel really angry about so many of the things he does — his lies, his craze for power, and the way he's treated everybody really around the world," she said.

But Alana Burnett, a college student from Windsor, donned a red MAGA ballcap, telling NPR she supported Trump's tough immigration policies.

"I just think he's such a great man, I like his policies and views on things, and I think our country could take a few notes from him, really," Burnett said.

Copyright 2025 NPR