© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Changing depictions of women at work in film

By Tamara Keith,
Jordan-Marie SmithKathryn Fink
Published December 28, 2025 at 5:26 PM EST

NPR's Kathryn Fink and Jordan Marie Smith talk about why Broadcast News still resonates in conversations about women and ambition.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.