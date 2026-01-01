How financial anxiety impacts long-term health

For many Americans, money problems are quite literally keeping us up at night. Half of homeowners and renters can’t afford their monthly housing payments, prices are still up at the grocery store and credit card debt is at an all-time high.

Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist and author of the book, “The Financial Anxiety Solution,” joins us to talk about the link between financial anxiety and long-term health.

