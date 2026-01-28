The downside to some cheaper health care alternatives

As insurance premiums rise, many Americans are opting for cheaper health care sharing programs. These member-based plans are typically faith-based and require members to sign a declaration affirming their adherence to specific lifestyle values.

Shefali Luthra, reproductive health reporter at The 19th, tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong how these plans sometimes leave patients footing the bill because a medical procedure doesn’t align with the religious values of the health care sharing ministry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR