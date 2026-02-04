© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Judge blocks Trump from ending TPS for 350,000 Haitians in U.S.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the U.S. are getting a reprieve. The Trump Administration was trying to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S. under that humanitarian protection.

But on Tuesday, a judge blocked the administration’s move.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshaman speaks with Rose-Thamar Joseph, co-founder of the non-profit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom